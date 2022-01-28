McIlroy urges golf to avoid being ‘moralistic’ on Saudi event

DUBAI: Rory McIlroy, who is back at the Dubai Desert Classic for the first time since 2018, said Wednesday that the European Tour should allow players to compete in Saudi Arabia next week. The Saudi International ceased to be part of the DP World Tour, formerly called the European Tour, and has become part of the Asian Tour. Both the PGA Tour and European Tour have threatened not to release their members for the $5 million (4.43 million euro) event due to Saudi Golf’s plans to start a rival Premier Golf League. “I’ve always thought that rival golf tours are just going to make these tours better. I think competition is a good thing and businesses need competition for things to progress and move on,” said McIlroy, who is the chairman of the 16-member Player Advisory Council on the PGA Tour. “If guys go to Saudi and they are going to make 10 percent of their yearly income just by going and playing, then restricting them from doing that, punishing them, that creates resentment for the players and that creates a problem between the Tours.

“Look, everyone knows it’s a tricky one. But I certainly don’t blame anyone for going and doing it. At the end of the day, it’s our job and livelihood. If someone comes and offers you that sort of money, it’s hard to say no.” Asked if the reactions of the PGA and the European Tour has created a division with the players, McIlroy said: “I think the best course of action for the Tours is to concentrate on what you’re doing.” The Saudi event has drawn criticism for ‘sportswashing’ funded by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), with campaigners saying it is designed to distract from the country’s human rights record. McIlroy said it was futile looking at where the money was coming from.