NCOC extends Covid-19 curbs till February 15

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Thursday decided to extend the coronavirus curbs in the country from January 31 till February 15, a private TV channel reported.

The NCOC had imposed the non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) on January 19, which were to be reviewed on January 27 in light of the COVID-19 situation in the country. The restrictions for the wedding sector were already imposed till Feb 15. The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 91,854 on Thursday with 7,539 more people tested positive for the deadly virus while 25 more people died from the disease. All 25 corona patients died in the hospitals during past 24 hours, while 10 patients among them were on ventilator, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

On Thursday, most of the deaths occurred in Sindh followed by Punjab. The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Peshawar 11 percent, Faisalabad 08 percent, Islamabad 21 percent and Lahore 09 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) were also occupied in four major areas including Lahore 20 percent, Karachi 20 percent, Peshawar 14 percent and Islamabad 24 percent. Around 94 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), Balochistan and AJK.

Some 63,272 tests were conducted across the country on Wednesday including 14,619 in Sindh, 26,242 in Punjab, 11,119 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 7,665 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 822 in Balochistan, 431 in GB, and 2,374 in AJK. Around 1,272,871 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count.