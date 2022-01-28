MQM-P observes day of mourning against torture

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Thursday observed a mourning day against the police torture of its workers in Karachi in which several workers, including women, were injured. MQM workers led by MNA Salahuddin, MPA Rashid Khilji, and district committee leaders staged a protest at Kohinoor Chowk and chanted slogans against the PPP government and police and demanded an impartial inquiry into the brutal torture. They said the workers of MQM were protesting peacefully against the Local Government Act, passed by the PPP government on the strength of its majority, and they were brutally tortured. MQM MNA Salahuddin said the Sindh government continued its repression in the province and the people had not been given their basic rights.

He said Tando Allahyar and Karachi incidents had proved that the PPP government had established a civilian dictatorship in the province. “We are protesting against this dictatorial style of the Pakistan People’s Party and this process will continue till atrocities against the people are stopped”, Salahuddin maintained. A large number of MQM workers, including women, senior citizens and others, participated in the sit-in. They demanded resignation from Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and removal of IGP for brutal torture of peaceful workers and release of all arrested party leaders and workers.