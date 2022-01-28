Court extends bail of Shehbaz, Hamza till Feb 1

A court in Lahore on Thursday extended the pre-arrest bail of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz till February 1. Earlier during the day’s hearing, Special Court Central Judge instructed the PML-N leaders, accused in a money laundering case, to withdraw their continuing pre-arrest bail applications from two different forums. The judge informed the accused to “either have both bail applications dismissed or withdraw the application from the Special Court for Banking Offences so that [Special Court Central] may proceed”. During the proceedings, Amjad Pervez, the Sharif family’s lead counsel, put forth a plea of exemption from court appearance, citing that Shehbaz had tested positive for Covid-19 and thereby posed a threat to public safety, mentioning that the accused was present in his vehicle. Accepting the request, the judge withdrew his direction for Shehbaz’s appearance and sent a court official to affirm the presence of Shehbaz within his vehicle. Previously, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) probed the authority of the Special Court for Banking Offences, arguing that the court could not hold the trial of the accused persons as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the Special Court Central.













