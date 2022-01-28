PM’s China visit to boost CPEC pace: FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said besides attending the Beijing Olympic ceremony as a solidarity gesture, the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to China would encompass discussions on advancing joint ventures and pacing up progress on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

In a statement ahead of PM Imran Khan’s visit from February 3 to 5, the foreign minister said Pakistan and China stood with each other in difficult times and the main purpose of the visit was to express solidarity with China as several countries boycotted the Beijing Olympics. Besides Olympics, he said, discussions would take place in line with the consultations of the special task force on boosting Pak-China trade volume and economic stability.