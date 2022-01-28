PM introduces historic reforms in justice system: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan has introduced historic reforms in judicial system to provide speedy and equitable justice. In his tweet, Minister of State Farrukh Habib said that removal of obstacles in the way of speedy justice within the criminal law would provide speedy justice to the victims of murder, abuse and other serious cases. He said for the first time mobile footage and recording would be accepted as evidence.













