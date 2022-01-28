11 more judges of Dist Courts Islamabad test positive

Several court rooms were sealed at the East and West courts buildings as 11 more judges and 51 staff members of the District Courts Islamabad were tested positive for the COVID-19 on Thursday.

The Superintendent-West told APP that the infected people were sent on five days leave. “We have also disinfected the court rooms and offices from where the positive cases appear.”

Some 44 staff members of the East Courts, including eight judges, were tested positive for the COVID-19 on January 22, and five of the judges had resumed duties after testing negative, he said. Similarly, he said, 10 judges and 42 staff members of the West Courts were also tested corona positive on that day.