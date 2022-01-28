SU holds 3-day moot competition

The Third Inter Classes Moot Court Competition 2022 was concluded at the Institute of Law, University of Sindh here on Thursday with awarding of shields and certificates among winners and participants by the Vice Chancel Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro.

Speaking as a chief guest, the Vice-Chancellor said that law education was of great importance, therefore, after closing the 3-year LLB programme, a 5-year LLB programme was started after intermediate so that law education could be imparted to the students in a better direction.

He said that Sindh University would not grant affiliation to colleges and institutes unless they provided necessary facilities to the students.

He said that recently a woman judge had been appointed for the first time in the history in the Supreme Court, which conveyed the message that there was always space for hardworking people in the courts of the country.

“Through hard work, more women in the country can rise to higher judicial positions,” Dr Kalhoro said and added that the law education would be further promoted in the institute of law.

He said Kamiyab Nojwan programme of the Prime Minister Imran Khan also suggested setting up societies for the mental and physical growth of the youth. He was happy to note that recently 10 graduates of Institute of Law had been appointed as judges and 12 students as law officers. “Teaching in the Institute of Law by senior lawyers and judges will benefit our students and they will be able to learn from their experiences,” he said.

The Director in-charge, Institute of Law Dr. Ali Raza Leghari informed that a total of 12 groups of the students of Institute of Law participated in the Moot Court Competition 2022 which has been going on for the last three days. The students in each group conducted the court proceedings in the symbolic role of judges and lawyers. The grapes group was declared the winner for its outstanding performance while the apple group was declared the runner-up, he informed.

Justice (R) Ghulam Rabbani and Justice (R) Abdul Ghafoor Memon attended the event as guests of honour.

Among others, Dr. Sardar Ali Shah, Danish Shabir Mangi, Rehana Anjum, Shabana Kausar Jatoi, Riaz-ud-Din Qureshi, Ghulam Sarwar Buledi, Muhammad Ali Kolachi, Riyasat Ali, Mudassir Ahmed Soomro, Abdul Samad Kalhoro and Salma Bughio also attended the event.