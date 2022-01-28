Transfers, postings notified in Punjab Police

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has issued orders for transfer posting of five Police Officers. APSO to IG Punjab Muhammad Waqar Azeem has been posted as SP operations Model Town, Lahore against a vacant post. Earlier to this Waqar Azeem has served as SP City Gujranwala, SP City Peshawar and SP Operations Mardan.

He is considered as one of the most professional, honest, brave and experienced officers of Pakistan Police Service. SSP research and analysis CTD Punjab Lahore Mansoor ul Haq Rana has been posted AIG Development CPO Punjab, whereas AIG Development CPO Punjab Lahore Ameer Abdullah Niazi has been posted as SSP research and analysis CTD Punjab Lahore. Likewise, Addl SP Dolphin Squad Lahore Rashid Hidayat has been posted as Addl SP security Lahore against a vacant post. Addl SP operations Model Town Lahore Saad Azeez has been posted as Addl SP Dolphin Squad Lahore.