12 more educational institutions sealed

The District Health Authority has closed down nine more schools, two colleges and Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University after detecting Corona-virus positivity among 99 students and staff members. The health authority spokesman Dr Waqar Ahmed informed Thursday that Government Girls High School Gorakhpur, Government Girls High School Shakrial, Government Faizul Islam High School Shakrial, Government Khaleda Girls High School, Government Girls High School Phalina Kallar Syedan, Government Girls High School Tench Bhatta, Government Girls High School Satellite Town F Block, Government Boys Comprehensive School Dhoke Kashmirian, Government MC Boys Primary School Muslim Town, Government Associate College for Women Dhoke Mangtial and Government Associate College for Women Jhanda Chichi had been sealed for ten days. He added that Pir Mehr Ali Shah University was sealed as 11 students tested positive for the deadly virus, while 49 educational institutions had been closed so far in the Rawalpindi district from January 22 to 27. The health official said that the health authority had expedited the corona vaccination campaign as the vaccination was the only way to defeat this deadly disease. However, he urged the people to jab themselves with the booster shot who had completed their vaccination and follow the SOPs, including wearing face masks, maintaining social distance, and avoiding crowded places.













