Quality education imperative for speedy uplift of society: AJK PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Thursday said that no society can move ahead without promotion of education and, in this connection, his government was taking revolutionary steps for the promotion of education sector.

He expressed these views while addressing a Parents’ Day function at Cadet College in Palandri, AJK The Prime Minister appreciated the performance of the college and assured to alleviate the difficulties of Cadet College Palandri and added that all the requirements of the Cadet college will be met accordingly.

He reaffirmed his government’s resolve to establish supremacy of law and merit in the state and said that the government is taking concrete steps to alleviate the suffering of the common man. The Prime Minister directed to increase the college seats, allocate quota for 1989 refugees and ensure provision of resources for deserving students. He lauded the performance of the principal of the college and assured that all the requirements of the Cadet College will be met.

The Prime Minister said that the government is taking concrete steps to address the problems of the people in accordance with the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.

Niazi announced to provide 40 million rupees immediately to meet the administrative affairs of the college. He lauded the efforts of the principal of the college and his team for taking prominent positions all over Pakistan.

Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi also distributed medals, shields and certificates of appreciation among the students.The Principal of the college Brigader Retired Sardar Muhammad Khurshid briefed the Prime Minister about the financial, administrative and other affairs of the college. He said that the college has been facing a shortfall of 39 million rupees during the financial year 2021-22. The Principal Cadet College also presented the annual performance report of the college. Earlier, the Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi was given Guard of Honor by the contingent of police on his arrival at Palandri and college students also gave guard of honor Deputy.

Deputy Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Riaz, Ministers of Government Sardar Muhammad Hussain, Zafar Malik, Member Legislative Assembly Nabila Ayub, Member Kashmir Council Sardar Abdul Razzaq, Justice (retd) Sardar Hameed, SSP (Retd) Sardar Shadab, Leader PTI Azad Jammu Kashmir Raja Qayyum, Shamshad Aziz, senior civil and military officials were also present on the occasion.