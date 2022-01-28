Reforms in health sector underway: Dr Faisal

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, Dr Faisal Sultan on Thursday visited D I Khan where he inspected the health care facilities being provided to the patients at Mufti Mehmood Teaching Hospital.

Dr Sultan also visited the vaccination counter and inspected the stock for anti-polio and anti-corona vaccines. The hospital administration gave a detailed briefing to the Special Assistant on performance and issues being faced by the hospital. On the occasion he said, reforms in the health sector were underway on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said eradication of polio from the country was among the prime priorities and the government was taking cogent steps to achieve this goal. During his visit to Sehat Card Counter, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health said introduction of Sehat Card was the historical initiative of the incumbent government. He said the Sehat Card was a revolutionary step forward in the health sector.

The government was making tangible efforts to further improve the performance and coverage of the immunization system in the country. The government’s endeavors towards the betterment of the health sector, he added, were showing promising results.