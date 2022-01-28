Court grants NAB remand of three accused

An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursdaygranted National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a fourteen days physical remand of former municipal commissioner Korangi (Karachi) Masroor Memon and othertwo officials in fake bank accounts scam. The three accused, ex-commissioner Masroor Memon, account officer Vikash andaudit officer Dharam Veer were produced before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir. The NAB prosecutor informed the judge that the accused were arrested in a plot allotment case which connected with fake bank accounts scam. He saidthat a co-accused Shafqat had already plea-bargained in the same case. He said that the NAB had recovered hundreds articles of jewelry, cash and property documents during raid at the houses of the three accused. The prosecutor said that it was required to conduct more investigation and recover original documents of property from the accused. He prayed the court to grant a fourteen day physical remand of the accused. However, the defence lawyer opposed the request and said that there was no need of their arrest as his client had also answered the NAB notice. He further said the accused Vikash had been sick due to infectionof COVID-19 anddoctors had advised him to take only home diet. After listening arguments, the court granted physical remand of the accused and adjourned hearing of the case till February 10.













