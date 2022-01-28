Polio vaccination campaign monitored in Larkana villages

DeputyCommissionerLarkana Tariq Manzoor Chandio along-with AdditionalDeputyCommissioner-IILarkanaand District Health Officeron Thursday visited variousvillagesof the district and Bakrani Talukas in order to monitor the seven-day nationalpolio vaccination campaign. During thevisit,thedeputycommissionerwas briefed that the officials of the Health Department with the assistance of WHO, UNICEF, setup 812 teams, who werevisitingdoor-to-door to administer vaccine to 0-5 years old children in the district. TheDCurged the parents, teachers, representatives of NGOs and the members of community that they should come forward play their role to make the campaign successful. He said that in order to monitor the campaign at district and taluka level, control rooms have already been set up. He also directed the health teams to realize their responsibilities andvisit door to door in the remote/rural areas and rain affected areas throughoutLarkanaand administer vaccine to children to save the new generation from this crippling disease.













