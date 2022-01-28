COAS visits Multan Garrison

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Multan Garrison on Thursday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The army chief was received by Corps Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Muhammad Chirag Haider. During the visit, he attended an ongoing session of the Southern Command War Games which is aimed at reviewing and validating operational plans and maneuvers against the threat and emerging battlefield challenges.

According to ISPR, the COAS appreciated the professional acumen and efforts of the participants and emphasized the importance of mental and physical preparedness to win over the challenges of future wars.