Indonesia jails poachers over killing of 5 elephants

Nearly a dozen poachers were jailed by an Indonesian court Thursday over the 2020 killing of five critically endangered Sumatran elephants and the illegal trade of their lucrative tusks, as the Southeast Asian archipelago’s battle with wildlife crime continues.

Rampant deforestation has reduced the elephants’ habitat and brought them into increasing conflict with humans, while their ivory tusks are prized in the illegal wildlife trade.Authorities found the dead elephants — killed by electrocution and with their tusks removed — in early 2020 at a palm oil plantation in the remote village of Tuwie Peuriya in Aceh, which sits on the tip of Sumatra Island.