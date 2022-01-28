The Corruption Index

Transparency International’s worrisome ranking of Pakistan in its latest report should have put even the most confident of administrations off its stroke. Especially one that had won hearts far and wide; broadcasting the accountability mantra to anyone who would listen. But clearly, that has not been the case with Islamabad, which is yet again pumped with a strange vendetta of its own. Despite a deafening clamour of corruption, Prime Minister Imran Khan continues his chase against “corrupt politicians,” who according to him are responsible for everything going wrong with the country. With the corruption

perception turning a starker note, the least he could do was try to come up with an explanation. After all, acknowledging a problem is the first and most crucial step in solving one. The dismal prospects of the fast-puncturing golden standards of the ruling PTI, considering the mega-scandals of those in the kitchen cabinet, cannot be spun to cover administrative shortcomings. Because they make sense in the rainbows and sunshine passionately painted on the canvas of party performance but those who have deeply woven Khan’s personality with the anti-corruption hues can see through the facade. However, when those at arm’s length to the prime minister get busy dismissing it as a non-affair, it should be a cause of concern for anyone hoping for better days. But far more worse than a string of federal ministers casually expressing the need for reforms to establish the rule of law is when numero uno claims his government took the most steps against corruption. Going by his viral statements on similar indexes by the past administrations, Mr Khan is losing his grip on the chair; something the opposition parties are not ready to let slide by. Let the dirty games begin! *