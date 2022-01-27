IRSA releases 40017 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD: Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 40017 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 50082 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1449.09 feet, which was 57.09 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as15700 and 14000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1139.50 feet, which was 89.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded 8480 and 115 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 28191, 24263 and 17780 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 7400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 18502 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.