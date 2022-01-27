Reforms in civil, criminal law to bring revolution in justice system: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday terming effective dispensation of justice as the State’s responsibility said the government’s reforms in the civil and criminal procedure code would ensure speedy justice.

Addressing an event on Criminal Law and Justice Reforms, the prime minister said the massive amendments would help bring revolution in the criminal justice system and simplify the procedure for a common man in the way to justice.

The prime minister said for the first time, the government was making changes in the law made in British rule to bring improvement to the dispensation of justice.

He said no government in the past ever thought about reforming the century-old laws in order to maintain the status quo and accommodate the elite.

He said the civil law reforms were a step towards ensuring rule of law in line with Islam’s first socio-welfare State of Medina.

He quoted a hadith of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) emphasizing that many earlier nations were destroyed where there were separate laws for the powerful and the weak.

Imran Khan said ensuring the rule of law would encourage foreign investors and overseas Pakistanis to invest their money in Pakistan.

Federal Law Minister Barrister Farogh Naseem said the criminal procedure code needed a change as per requirements and mentioned that over 700 amendments had completely overhauled the existing legal system.

He mentioned that the formation of a statute of an independent prosecution service, forensic laboratory, and prison rules were significant reforms.

He said the law was made for mandatory dispensation of budget to the police station to meet the expenses of investigation, besides deputing sub-inspector at police stations with preferably bachelor degree.

He said the trial judge would be made answerable before the High Court for not finalizing the case in nine months. The court can freeze any documents including identity cards, bank accounts, etc of an absconder, he added.

He urged the lawyers to support the reform of electronic recording of witnesses, whether in any language, to ensure accuracy and expedition of cases.

In cases of personal offenses including murder or rape, the maker of the video will not be made mandatory to appear before the law to render witness as proof of the incident, he said.

He emphasized the implementation of civil law reforms with an effective role of the judiciary, benches prosecutors, and investigators.

Parliamentary Secretary Maleeka Bokahri said over 700 amendments made in the criminal procedure code was a milestone of the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and would ensure prompt delivery of justice.

She said for decades, powerful people took advantage of the loopholes in the law, however, the reforms would provide support to the poor seeking justice.