Karachi clash with Multan in opener as PSL 7 explodes into action today

Karachi Kings will clash with Multan Sultans in the opener when the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League rolls into action at National Stadium in Karachi on Thursday (today). The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is hosting another season of the PSL during the Covid-19 pandemic, with the first 15 games to be played in Karachi, and the remaining matches scheduled in Lahore, including the final on February 27. There are provisions in place to avoid a postponement even if a handful of players contract Covid-19 ––– the franchises have 20 players on their roster, with an additional pool of reserve players to provide cover in case of an outbreak.

Starting the PSL in 2016 was the most extraordinary moment for Pakistan cricket since the country was exiled from the international game. The PCB has not only shown the world what it is capable of but also brought smiles back on the faces of Pakistanis around the globe. Pakistan has been forced to play designated ‘home’ matches primarily in the UAE since 2009 when the Sri Lankan team was ambushed by militants while travelling from their hotel to Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium for a Test match. The attack killed six policemen and a van driver while some players and a local umpire were wounded. The first edition of the PSL did not boast the glamour of the Indian Premier League or that of the Big Bash of Australia, or the history of England’s T20 competition, but it was no less significant. Over the years, the PSL has emerged as a lifeline for Pakistan cricket. The first four PSL editions –– 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 –– were held in UAE while the 2020 and 2021 editions were entirely shifted back to Pakistan with security improving in the country.

The idea of Pakistan’s own T20 league emerged during the regime of Dr Nasim Ashraf, who served as the chairman of the PCB between 2007 and 2008. The league was mainly inspired from the now defunct Indian Cricket League (ICL), and the successful Indian Premier League (IPL). However, the idea never materialised. The next chairman, Ijaz Butt, pulled out every hefty project from the system and shelved it, including the T20 league. But a year later, the following chairman, Zaka Ashraf, revived the project by announcing a lucrative business model. However, Zaka also failed to materialise it. It took Najam Sethi nearly five months to blow life into the project. With PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan taking a backseat, the project was left exclusively to Sethi. Sethi, who also served as the PCB chairman, had vowed to deliver ‘the biggest and most exciting product in Pakistan’s history’ and promised to bring in stars of the T20 format in order to boost the value of the tournament. Sethi’s critics were not convinced. They were not even expecting the inaugural edition of the PSL to be held in February 2016. Despite harsh criticism and hurdles, Sethi was able to deliver the biggest and most exciting product in Pakistan’s history. He laid the foundation of the PSL. Since 2016, the PSL is running successfully with six franchises: Lahore Qalandars, Karachi Kings, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators.

The PSL has evolved and come a long way since its inception in 2016 and has now become a global brand that not only unites the nation but also attracts some of the biggest and most respected commercial entities. The recent landmark commercial agreements signed for the 2022 and 2023 events is a case in point and speaks volumes of this event’s value and significance. The first edition that was competed by five sides was played from start to finish in the United Arab Emirates, while the final of the 2017 tournament was staged at the Gaddafi Stadium. In 2018, Multan Sultans joined as the sixth side and the two Eliminators were played in Lahore while the final was staged in Karachi. Eight matches of the 2019 edition took place in Karachi, whereas all 34 matches of the 2020 tournament were held across four Pakistan venues. In 2021, 14 matches were played in Karachi and the remaining 20 were staged in Abu Dhabi in June after the event had to be suspended in March following Covid-19 outbreak within the teams.

The 2022 edition of the PSL is all set to get underway today and cricket fans must mark their calendars. The past six editions of the gala competition have witnessed some exciting battle over the 22 yards and nothing less must be expected from the this year’s competition. After all, T20 stalwarts from different quarters will be in action. Notably, all the franchises finalised their squads in the players’ draft, which took place in December last year. Like the preceding season, six teams will be on display namely Karachi Kings, Multan Sultans, Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars. Having clinched the 2021 edition of the competition, Multan will start the tournament as defending champions and must leave no stones unturned to retain their title. The tournament follows the double round-robin format which would see all teams going against each other twice. While the top four teams will advance to the qualifying stage, the remaining two sides will get knocked out of the competition. The top two teams will battle it out in the Qualifier with a place in the final clash at stakes. On the other hand, the third and fourth-ranked teams will meet in Eliminator 1. While the winner of the contest will advance to Eliminator 2, the loser’s campaign will be over. Fighting for the other spot in the summit clash, the winner of Eliminator 1 and loser of Qualifier will cross swords in Eliminator 2. The final subsequently takes place on February 27.

PSL’s bio-secure bubble: This season the PCB has replicated the biosecure bubble that was created by Restrata, an independent company that managed the environment during the rescheduled Abu Dhabi leg last season. The PCB will regulate the bubble itself, forming three distinct bubbles with different protocols. The main bubble will comprise all teams, support staff, match officials, hotel staff and certain PCB officials. Vehicle drivers, close protection security staff, reserve players, bubble-integrity managers, anti-corruption officials and hotel staff will all reside within the bubble and are not allowed to leave. As per the guidelines, each franchise will be allotted rooms on a separate floor of the hotel and maximum possible efforts will be made to avoid interaction between teams at the hotel. The second bubble will be created in a separate hotel and will include the TV production crew, key event management staff and essential hotel staff and drivers. The third bubble will comprise of groundstaff, who will be housed in dedicated biosecure accommodation.

Vigilance will be more stringent for the primary bubble. The bubbles cannot interact with each other and every individual will be required to follow general health and safety guidelines, as well as specific protocols to maintain the integrity of the bubble. The PCB has designated Agha Khan Hospital in Karachi and Hameed Latif Hospital in Lahore to handle all potential medical requirements of individuals involved in the PSL. A medical passage will be established through which individuals requiring hospital visits for scans and/or consultations will be moved with minimal contact with others. Individuals will be provided a dedicated treatment room, sanitised passageways, PPE suits for all medical staff and will be taken around in a dedicated vehicle. With every team there will be a bio-bubble integrity manager policing the bubble. The offender may face a sanction ranging from reprimand to expulsion from the league. Penalties can be levied for minor or major breaches, from game bans to match-fee fines. The PCB can require any participant to quarantine in their hotel room in case of a breach, and undergo repeated testing.

Foreign cricketers excited to be part of PSL: Since its inception in 2016, the Pakistan Super League has proved to be a brilliant platform for the cricketers from around the world to ply their trade. The foreign contingent of cricketers in successive PSL seasons have made no secret of their admiration for the young local talent and, since the leagues homecoming in 2020, they have thoroughly enjoyed the Pakistani culture. After spending time in the country and witnessing the hospitality of the nation, these foreign players have emerged as Pakistan’s ambassadors. The PSL 7 starting today will serve as another avenue for cricketers from around the world to explore Pakistani cuisine, music and other cultural aspects. And, they are excited at the prospect.

“I am very excited to be touring Pakistan. It will be my second time in Pakistan and I am looking forward to sampling the cuisine and seeing the culture. I am extremely excited to be afforded another opportunity to represent Multan Sultans and looking forward to do great things for them. It is a great feeling to be joining my team-mates and I am looking forward to beating some of them in Fifa,” West Indies’ wicket-keeper/batsman Johnson Charles said. England opener Alex Hales said: “The PSL is a really high quality league. The quality of local players, especially bowlers, is really high and it makes the league extremely competitive. In this league, you do not know which four teams will qualify until the very last day and that makes it even more exciting. I am looking forward to joining Islamabad United again in this PSL. I played my first PSL match in Pakistan for Islamabad United back in PSL 4. The conditions in Pakistan are really good, and I enjoy the ball coming on to the bat. These are very different conditions to other Asian venues.”

South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw said: “I have great memories of playing in the PSL. Every year, I have had great teammates, and hopefully this time will not be different. It is one of the highly competitive tournaments and it is very close to my heart. It is special to get the opportunity to defend the title and to be in the same dressing room. It is a challenge, I am looking forward to and I am really looking forward to this season. We have got a fantastic bunch of cricketers, led by a very good leader.”

England pacer Chris Jordan in his comments said: “The Pakistan Super League is one of the most competitive leagues around and it is always a pleasure being involved. I am excited to be back with Karachi Kings. It is a great bunch and the last time we were together, we won it all. I am looking forward to another great showing and being able to do my part in getting back to the top.” New Zealand’s aggressive opener Colin Munro commented: “I am seeking to play another season in Pakistan. PSL in Pakistan is special. The fans are some of the most passionate and knowledgeable in cricket. I always enjoy playing in Pakistan conditions, the pitches are good, the atmosphere is amazing and above all the hospitality is unmatched. I absolutely love playing for Islamabad United. The team truly is built like a family and it is one of the best dressing rooms I have been a part of. We have a good mixture of overseas pros and young Pakistani talent, and Shadab Khan is a wonderful captain to play under. His understanding of the game is second to none. The way he takes care of youngsters is exemplary. One of the roles I play with younger guys is to mentor them and teach them about pressures of league and international cricket.” Lewis Gregory of England said: “I have liked being a part of the PSL in the past. You see some real talent being showcased. I am excited to be part of the Karachi Kings family now, getting to know the crew, and going deep into the season and making memories.”

PSL 7 squads:

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (captain), Alex Hales, Asif Ali, Ather Mehmood, Azam Khan, Colin Munro, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Marchant De Lange, Mohammad Akhlaq, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mubasir Khan, Musa Khan, Paul Stirling, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Reece Topley, Zafar Gohar, Zahir Khan and Zeeshan Zameer/Mohammad Huraira.

Peshawar Zalmi: Wahab Riaz (captain), Aarish Ali Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Ben Cutting, Haider Ali, Hazratullah Zazai, Hussain Talat, Kamran Akmal, Liam Livingstone/Matthew Parkinson, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Umar, Salman Irshad, Sameen Gul, Saqib Mahmood/Pat Brown, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Sirajuddin, Sohail Khan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Usman Qadir.

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Abbas Afridi, Amir Azmat, Anwar Ali, Asif Afridi, Blessing Muzarabani, David Willey, Ihsanullah, Imran Khan Snr, Imran Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Odean Smith/Johnson Charles, Rilee Rossouw, Rizwan Hussain, Rovman Powell/Dominic Drakes, Rumman Raees, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood and Tim David.

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Ahsan Ali, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ghulam Mudassar, Iftikhar Ahmed, James Faulkner, James Vince/Will Smeed, Jason Roy/Shimron Hetmyer, Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Muhammad Ashar Qureshi, Naseem Shah, Naveen ul Haq/Luke Wood, Noor Ahmad/Ali Imran, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir and Umar Akmal.

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam (captain), Amir Yamin, Chris Jordan, Faisal Akram, Imad Wasim, Joe Clarke, Jordan Thompson, Lewis Gregory, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Nabi, Muhammad Imran, Qasim Akram/Mohammad Taha, Rohail Nazir, Romario Shepherd, Sahibzada Farhan, Sharjeel Khan, Talha Ahsan, Tom Abell/Ian Cockbain and Umaid Asif.

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Abdullah Shafiq, Ahmed Daniyal, Akif Javed, Dawid Wiese, Dean Foxcroft, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Harry Brook, Imran Randhawa, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Maaz Khan, Phil Salt/Ben Dunk, Rashid Khan, Samit Patel, Sohail Akhtar, Syed Faridoun, Zaman Khan and Zeeshan Ashraf.

PSL 7 Schedule

KARACHI LEG MATCHES

27 Jan (Thursday): Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans at 7:00 PM, National Stadium Karachi

28 Jan (Friday): Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi at 7:00 PM, National Stadium Karachi

29 Jan (Saturday): Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars at 2:00 PM, National Stadium Karachi

29 Jan (Saturday): Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators at 7:00 PM, National Stadium Karachi

30 Jan (Sunday): Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United at 2:00 PM, National Stadium Karachi

30 Jan (Sun): Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars at 7:00 PM, National Stadium Karachi

31 Jan (Monday): Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans at 7:00 PM, National Stadium Karachi

1 Feb (Tuesday): Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans at 7:00 PM, National Stadium Karachi

2 Feb (Wednesday): Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars at 7:00 PM, National Stadium Karachi

3 Feb (Thursday): Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United at 7:00 PM, National Stadium Karachi

4 Feb (Friday): Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi at 7:00 PM, National Stadium Karachi

5 Feb (Saturday): Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars at 2:00 PM, National Stadium Karachi

5 Feb (Saturday): Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans at 7:00 PM, National Stadium Karachi

6 Feb (Sunday): Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United at 7:00 PM, National Stadium Karachi

7 Feb (Monday): Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars at 7:00 PM, National Stadium Karachi

LAHORE LEG MATCHES

10 Feb (Thursday): Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi at 7:00 PM, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

11 Feb (Friday): Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans at 7:00 PM, Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

12 Feb (Saturday): Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators at 7:00 PM, Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

13 Feb (Sunday): Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings at 2:00 PM, Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

13 Feb (Sunday): Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators at 7:00 PM, Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

14 Feb (Monday): Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings at 7:00 PM, Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

15 Feb (Tuesday): Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators at 7:00 PM, Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

16 Feb (Wednesday): Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings at 7:00 PM, Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

17 Feb (Thursday): Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi at 7:00 PM, Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

18 Feb (Friday): Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators at 3:00 PM, Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

18 Feb (Friday): Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings at 8:00 PM, Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

19 Feb (Saturday): Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United at 7:00 PM, Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

20 Feb (Sunday): Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings at 2:00 PM, Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

20 Feb (Sunday): Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United at 7:00 PM, Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

21 Feb (Monday): Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi at 7:00 PM, Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

23 Feb (Wednesday): Qualifier (1 vs 2) at 7:00 PM, Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

24 Feb (Thursday): Eliminator 1 (3 vs 4) at 7:00 PM, Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

25 Feb (Friday): Eliminator 2 (Loser Qualifier 1 vs Winner Eliminator 1) at 7:00 PM, Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

27 Feb (Sunday): Final (Qualifier v Eliminator 2) at 7:00 PM, Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.