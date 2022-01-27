Dutch great Wim Jansen dies aged 75

ROTTERDAM: Former Netherlands star Wim Jansen, a two-time World Cup finalist with the great Dutch team of the 1970s, died aged 75 on Tuesday. Jansen, who had been living with dementia, enjoyed a glittering playing career that included winning the 1970 European Cup and the 1974 UEFA Cup with Feyenoord. The versatile Jansen, a five-time Dutch title winner as a player, was equally comfortable in midfield or defence, making him a valuable member of the Netherlands team that reached the World Cup final in 1974 and 1978. Although the Netherlands were beaten by West Germany and Argentina in those finals, Jansen and his ‘Oranje’ team-mates are still remembered fondly for producing the greatest era for the Dutch national team. Jansen later managed Feyenoord, winning two Dutch cups, but the biggest achievement of his coaching career came in Glasgow. In his one season in charge of Celtic, in 1997/98, Jansen helped the Hoops deny rivals Rangers a historic 10th consecutive Scottish league title. One of Jansen’s first acts as Celtic boss was to sign Henrik Larsson from Feyenoord, who would go on to be one of the club’s greatest-ever players.













