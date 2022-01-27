Netherlands fast bowler Kingma suspended for four matches for ball-tampering

LONDON : Netherlands fast bowler Vivian Kingma has been banned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for four ODIs/T20Is for ball-tampering. The incident took place during the third ODI against Afghanistan, which Netherlands lost by 75 runs, in Doha on Tuesday. The incident occurred in the 31st over of the match ––– part of the Men’s Super League ––– when he “changed the condition of the ball by scratching it with his nails,” an ICC release said. He finished with figures of 1 for 50 from his 10 overs. Kingma was found to have breached article 2.14 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “changing the condition of the ball in breach of clause 41.3 of the ICC Standard Test Match, ODI and T20I Playing Conditions.”

The ICC release said that Kingma ––– for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period ––– had admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by the expert panel and that there was no need for a formal hearing. Apart from the four suspension points that resulted in the sanction, five demerit points have also been added to the disciplinary record of the fast bowler. “As each suspension point equates to a ban from one ODI or T20I, whatever comes first for the player or player support personnel, Kingma will miss the next four matches that his team plays in either format,” the ICC said in a statement. Kingma, 27, first played for Netherlands in an ODI against Canada at Mount Maunganui in 2014. He then made his T20I debut in 2016 against Scotland. Overall, Kingam has taken 12 wickets in 10 ODIs and eight wickets in nine T20Is.