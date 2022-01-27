KSE-100 ends positive but still below 45,000

In a tight range on Wednesday, Pakistani stocks ended moderately higher but remained short of the 45,000-point mark on the benchmark KSE-100 Index.

Despite a 0.39 percent dip in the KSE-100 index, the sixth review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) continued. The date of the evaluation has been changed to February 2, according to the most recent information.

Investor interest in technology firms bolstered the index’s performance in the closing minutes of the trading session. The index ended the day up 67.28 points, or 0.15 percent, at 44,955.05 at the close on Wednesday.

Postmarket comments from Arif Habib Limited (AHL) stated that the session was “rangebound” because of increased Covid-19 instances and rising worldwide oil prices.

Provisional data for the month of January shows a fall of 19pc YoY in the cement industry to 3.85 million tonnes, with domestic dispatches declining by 18pc YoY to 3.32 million tonnes, according to the report.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) program’s progress also sparked anxiety.

Shaukat Tarin, the Federal Minister of Finance and Revenue, later stated that Pakistan had requested the IMF to postpone the board meeting so that the SBP (Amendment) Act may be passed by the Senate in the coming days.

UBL has received authorisation from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to perform due diligence on Samba Bank Limited (SBL) in order to acquire the 84.51 percent stake currently held by Saudi National Bank in the bank.

The all-share index’s volume dropped from 207.04 million shares a day earlier to 137.31 million shares on Wednesday, a significant fall. Shares traded declined in value as well, to Rs5.36 billion, from Rs8.12 billion the day before. There were 18.81 million shares of TRG Pakistan Limited, followed by 6.01 million shares of Ghani Global Holdings and 5.89 million shares of TPL Properties in terms of volume. On Wednesday, 333 businesses’ shares were traded, with 130 rising, 179 falling, and 24 remaining constants.