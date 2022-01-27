Shipping activity at Port Qasim

The following ships arrived at Port Qasim on Tuesday, where four ships namely, Maersk Kensington, MSC Rania, Glen Canyon and Gas Athena carrying containers and petroleum gas, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and Sui Southern Gas Terminal respectively. Meanwhile, two more ships, Anani and HPC Sunrise scheduled to load/offload 43,150 tonnes of cement and 26,155 tonnes of steel coil also arrived at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours. A total of 12 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, three ships, MSC Denisse, Gas Arma and Jo Rowan left the port on Wednesday morning, while two more ships, Glen Canyon and MSC Rania are expected to sail from Container Terminal on today in the afternoon. Cargo throughput during the last 24 hours stood at 179,351 tonnes, comprising 123,491 tonnes imports cargo and 55,860 tonnes exports cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 6,642 containers (3,705 TEUs imports and 2,937 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port.













