Bitcoin reaches $37,743 as cryptos record growth for second day

The cryptocurrency market recorded its second day of growth on Wednesday, with market capitalisation gaining 3.2 percent to reach $1.8 trillion. As of 1325 hours GMT, the largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin’s price gained 3.47 percent to reach $37,743. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of the biggest crypto has reached $714.7 billion. Bitcoin briefly plunged below $33,000 on Monday to its lowest level since July. It has since recovered back , but is still down almost 50pc from a record high of nearly $69,000 in November.

Ether, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, jumped by 4.97 percent to reach $2,545. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $299.5 billion. Ether has more than halved in value since reaching its peak in November. Following suit, XRP price went up by 3.35 percent to reach $0.622. The market capitalisation of XRP stands at $62.1 billion with this increase.

Likewise, Cardano (ADA) price went up by 6.38 percent to hit $1.09. Its market capitalisation has reached $36 billion with this increase. Similar was the case with Dogecoin (DOGE) whose price took a leap of 6.31 percent to reach $0.148. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of DOGE has reached $19.7 billion. Wednesday’s Federal Reserve meeting may reveal the bank’s stance on the timing of an interest-rate increase that many observers expect will come in March. The Fed has said it will tighten monetary policy with up to four hikes this year to keep inflation in check, prompting a sell-off in asset markets across the globe during the last few months. Bitcoin fell as much as 25pc in the past month, while the crypto market has lost upward of $1 trillion in market capitalization in the same period.

Some analysts think a tightened policy could see investors flee into safer assets, which could, in turn, lead to a further drop in cryptocurrency prices. They said if the regulator tightens its rhetoric and announces the upcoming rate hike as early as March, all risky assets, including cryptocurrencies, could suffer significantly.