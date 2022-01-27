Zayn Malik and Gigi ‘getting along’ as co-parents, less chance of custody battle

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are trying to be friendly for daughter Khai after their ugly split. A source as per US Weekly, that things are going quite smooth between the former lovebirds, who are working to be co-parents for their one-year-old.

“Gigi and Zayn are getting along just fine,” the insider reveals. “They’ve been in each other’s lives in some way or another for the past few weeks.”

Malik is trying to be a “responsible father” while always being available for his little one.

The source added: “There is no custody battle going on right now – they’re just trying to work things out as coparents.”

“As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in,” Malik declared on social media after Gigi’s mother Yolanda Hadid accused him for altercation.

“A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.” He ended his note by wishing healing time to all those involved.