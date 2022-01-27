Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari’s husband celebrates her birthday in style

Bakhtawar’s husband Mahmood Choudhry celebrated her birthday with a bang. Mahmood arranged an over-the-top surprise for his “amazing” wife on her special day. The photos shared by the couple show a room strewn with a variety of bouquets, pastel balloons, dazzling decorative articles and a splendid cake. Bakhtawar has turned 32 years old.

Mahmood showered Bakhtawar with praise and blessings in an adorable post, calling her his “shehzadi”.

Bakhtawar’s sister Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari called her the “world’s best sister”.

“Wishing the world’s best sister Bakhtawar and the mother of my favourite lil baby boy, the happiest of birthdays!” wrote Aseefa, sharing a photo from Bakhtawar’s mehndi. “Miss being with you today and sending long distance love today, tomorrow and always.”

Recently, Bakhtawar shared a photo of her son Mir Hakim staring curiously at a portrait of his late grandmother Benazir Bhutto. The photo received widespread attention on social media and was streamed with hearts and comments of affection and praise.

Bakhtawar and Mahmood announced the birth of Mir Hakim on October 11, 2021. She has named the boy after her late maternal uncle Mir Murtaza Bhutto and paternal grandfather Hakim Ali Zardari.

Bakhtawar is the second child of the late former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari. She was married to Mahmood Choudhry at Bilawal House on January 29, 2021. The couple often treats their followers to glimpses from their life on Instagram.