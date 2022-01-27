Saboor shares unseen pictures from marriage ceremony

Actor Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari shared their unseen pictures of an event which was part of her wedding celebrations on the social media application Instagram. The picture galleries see celebrity couple having intimate moments. The celebrity said the moments will be remembered forever, adding that she had no words to explain their connection. Ali Ansari had earlier shared pictures of an event on Instagram as well. The images see them dancing together. They exchanged rings on May 1 last year in front of close family, which was announced by the two on their social media accounts. The couple got hitched on January 7 this year. A qawwali night, shendi and mayun functions were part of the wedding celebrations as well. Saboor Aly’s performance in hit serials such as Rang Laaga, Bekasoor and Mehmoodabad Ki Malkain received positive reviews from fans and critics alike. Ali Ansari has proved itself as a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry thanks to his work in serials with Riffat Aapa Ki Bahuein being one of them.













