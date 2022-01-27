Jemima is in fits over Twitter’s never-ending obsession with her and Imran Khan

British screenwriter, producer and former journalist Jemima Goldsmith may have adorned many feathers in her cap but in Pakistan, she is most fondly remembered for her former relationship with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

And this makes her Twitter a goldmine for unwarranted memes and often unsolicited advice, irrespective of whatever she tweets about.

Case in point, her latest tweet about Wordle, a daily word game, where she simply shared her score without knowing what it’ll attract. “Wordle 220 2/6” she tweeted, and one of the responses read: “Please Return Imran khan is nothing without you, [he is] being fooled by his friends.” Another added, “Bhabi, we miss you. Loads of love, respect, regards and well wishes from Pakistan.” One more chimed in, “I bet she guessed Imran in the first Wordle attempt.”

When a baffled user shared, “I bet the creator of Wordle didn’t expect someone to react like this to one of the posts about their game,” Jemima laughed and retweeted their comment to add, “Every tweet for the rest of my life.” But things didn’t end there.

Many brazenly urged their long lost bhabi to feel sorry for their current state. “Bhabi Imran Khan is punishing us because you left, please come back,” tweeted a netizen. “Bhabhi do you still love Imran Khan?” asked another. “Some, like IK, are born leaders who demand sacrifices. But loosing you was a big loss, not only to him but for the entire nation! Respect!” commented one more.

But without paying heed to any of the absurd reactions, Jemima simply commented “Pakistan Zindabad!” in response to the overwhelming love she continues to receive till this day and we suppose that’s the only way to go about things now.