‘Dirilus: Ertugrul’ co-stars mourn the demise of Ayberk Pekcan

A number of stars of the famed Turkish series ‘Dirili?: Ertu?rul’ mourned over the sad demise of actor Ayberk Pekcan, who portrayed the character of Artuk Bey in the historical series.

Ayberk, who essayed the character of Artuk Bey in the series, an associate of the protagonist, was suffering from lung cancer for months, succumbed to the ailment on Monday, at the age of 51, as confirmed by his family.

Many of his co-stars took to social media to express their grief over the sad news. Esra Bilgiç AKA Halime Sultan from the series shared a series of behind-the-scenes clicks from the show on her Instagram stories with a sorrowful note: “Today is having such a hard day. I am saddened to lose my dear brother Ayberk”.

Engin Altan Düzyatan aka Ertu?rul Bey captioned a click of two with “RIP” on the photo and video sharing application.

Furthermore, other stars of the superhit series including Cem Uçan, Didem Balç?n, Celal Al among others expressed their condolences on social media.

Earlier, Mehmet Bozda?, director-producer of the blockbuster series, honoured the late actor as well on the micro-blogging site.

A few months earlier, the late actor shared a lengthy note about his illness on a micro-blogging site, “Dear friends… The process that started with the doctor I went to with a complaint of back pain has come to this point today. I have lung cancer. The tumour has also spread to the liver and adrenal glands”, he penned.