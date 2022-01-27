Saima uncomfortable as Moammar Rana tries to get intimate

Actors Saima Noor and Moammar Rana have lately been spotted in a video circulating on social media during which the celebrated actress looks a bit uncomfortable as Moammar holds her hand during a dance routine on the stage.

Moammar Rana’s daughter has just gotten engaged. Popular celebrities made sure to attend the grand function and actress Saima Noor was spotted among the guests.

However, Moammar and Saima have been seen bringing lots of entertainment to the lavish festivity by dancing to a song on the stage during which the actor holds the Pakistani celebrity’s hands with an awkward fondness and overpowering affection in his eyes. This gesture it seems made Saima Noor mighty uncomfortable as the actress could be spotted with expressions of nervousness on her face.

Social media users made sure to arrive at the comment section and make remarks regarding how the actor made Saima uneasy. A certain netizen commented, “What is this shameless act.”