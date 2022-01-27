Faryal Mehmood dances to ‘Sajan Das Na’

Actor and model Faryal Mehmood shared a viral video of her dancing to Sajan Das Na song by Atif Aslam and Momina Mustehsan’s on social media. The Instagram video sees her grooving to the song. She is lip-syncing the lyrics as well.

Faryal Mehmood thanked Abdullah S. Siddiqui for the project. She added that the music was insane and was proud of him.

The celebrity said she was in love with Momina Mustehsan’s voice. The video got thousands of likes from the application’s users.

Momina Mustehssand, Xulfi, Momina Mustehsan and Adnan Dhool have given the song’s narrative.

Adnan Dhool wrote the song. Momina Mustehsan provided the additional lyrics.

It is a joint production of Abdullah S. Siddiqui, Adnan Dhool, Momina Mustehsan & Xulfi.

Aap Ke Liye star has millions of Instagram followers. She takes to the platform for sharing pictures and projects’ BTS.

It is pertinent to mention that Faryal Mehmood tied the knot with fellow celebrity Daniyal Raheel in May 2020. The former couple made their marriage news public by sharing candid pictures from their nikkah.

She announced her divorce in August last year in a talk show and was single.