Police tear-gas MQM rally; several injured

Several people were injured and many were arrested in Karachi on Wednesday after the police clubbed and shelled the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) workers protesting the passage of amendments to the Sindh Local Government Act of 2013 by the Sindh Assembly.

According to the MQM-P media cell, the police baton-charged the protesters and fired tear gas to disperse demonstrators outside the CM House.

It said many women workers as well as members of provincial and national assemblies got injured due to the baton-charge, adding that some members were arrested despite being seriously injured. Senior leader of MQM-P MNA Kishwar Zahra was also injured and was taken to hospital.

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication and MQM-P spokesperson Syed Aminul Haq said commissioner Karachi had contacted them. He said many women and children got injured due to the shelling on the participants of a peaceful sit-in. The police have cleared the area outside the CM House and arrested many protestors including MQM-P workers. Zahid Mansoori, a member of MQM-Pakistan’s Rabita (coordination) Committee, said their sit-in was peaceful. “People have suffered due to traffic jams but we are protesting for them. We will continue our peaceful struggle,” he said.

Earlier, thousands of commuters were stuck on Shahrah-e-Faisal after the party activists blocked its both sides. An hours-long gridlock was reported on the port city’s main artery and surrounding areas, with ambulances, commuters and other vehicles at a standstill as protestors marched towards the Karachi Press Club from FTC.

Frustrated citizens said political parties should not protest on the main thoroughfares of the city and urged Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to take action against such activities.

The citizens asked if the issue of the local bodies law will be resolved by blocking the city’s traffic. Meanwhile, PTI’s Parliamentary Leader in Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman, while condemning the Sindh government, said pro-democracy forces were being punished for protesting against the local government bill. He questioned why the police did not use such tactics against criminals, adding that the PPP government was using the force for “political hooliganism”.

Khurram said governor’s rule was the only option left against the behaviour of the Sindh government. Commenting on the action of the police to disperse the protesters, former mayor of Karachi Wasim Akhtar said worst form of state force was used against the protesters adding that several workers and leaders were injured because of the baton charge.