MQM-P announces ‘black day’ today

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has announced that it would observe a black day on Thursday to protest against police highhandedness meted out to its protesters. It has also demanded action against Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. MQM-Pleaders held a press conference at the Karachi Press Club after police used tear gas shells and baton-charge to disperse a protest outside the Chief Minister House. MQM Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said the chief minister must step down or else “the doors of the city would be shut for him.” He said our people were tear-gassed and hit with batons. “This injustice would be reckoned.” He urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to take action against Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. Siddiqui also criticized the Sindh Inspector General of Police and urged the PM to suspend him from his position. He urged traders to keep their businesses shut on Thursday. He said MQM activists on Thursday were beaten but they did not beat up anyone. The MQM leader warned that if the Chief Minister House is not put under control, then Bilawal House is also located in this city. He warned police stations of consequences if MQM’s detained workers were not released.













