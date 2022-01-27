Opposition pursuing anti-Pakistan agenda

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday said the opposition parties indulged in negative politics on every occasion and regretted that they had put the national interest aside. In a statement, he said the agenda of the opposition was against the interest of Pakistan. “The opposition wants to fulfill its negative designs by spreading chaos,” he lamented and said these elements had been fully exposed to the public. The PTI-led government has been given a five-year mandate and the government will complete its term while the elements involved in conspiracies will continue to cry as before, he stated. The chief minister Wednesday said a special package had been given for development of each area, as no place would be deprived of fruits of development in the province. He said this during a meeting with members of the Punjab Assembly from Gujrat, including Saleem Sarwar Jora, Mian Akhtar Hayat, Chaudhry Liaquat Ali and Muhammad Arshad Chaudhry who called on him at the CM’s Office and discussed issues related to their constituencies. The chief minister said the answer to negative politics of the opposition had always been given with public service.













