Pakistani, Indian forces exchange pleasantries at Wagah border

The Pakistan Rangers exchange pleasantries with India’s Border Security Force (BSF) on the occasion of 73rd Indian Republic Day and wished each other well. The commanders of border forces of the two countries gave each other sweets and shook hands. It is a tradition of the Indian and Pakistani soldiers to exchange sweets on days of national importance for the two countries and on the occasion of major festivals every year. The practice is a confidence-building measure and an attempt to establish peace between the nuclear-armed neighbours. A day earlier, it was reported that the Indian fishermen released as a goodwill gesture returned to their homeland via the Wagah border crossing. The government had released 20 Indian fishermen, arrested for illegally entering Pakistani waters and fishing without permission, on January 24. They were imprisoned in Landhi jail and were released on a humanitarian basis.













