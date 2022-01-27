Opposition parties not on the same page: governor

Punjab Governor Chaudhary Sarwar said on Wednesday that 70 population in the country lacked access to safe drinking water.

In a press conference here, the Punjab governor stated that he was working for establishment of filtration plants in the country since 2013. The persons lacking access to safe drinking water were facing water born diseases.

Sarwar stated that an Aab-e-Pak Authority was introdced to ensure provision of clean water in neglected areas of Punjab. He informed that Aab-e-Pak Authority would complete establishment of 131 water filtration plants in Multan division by March-2022. He hinted that he had performed ground breaking of 20 filtration plants during his ongoing tour to south Punjab.

“We are also installing solar power hand-pumps in the region. Fatima Fertilizer group also promised installation of 1000 solar power hand-pumps. Similarly, industrialist Jalaluddin Roomi also committed to install 100 solar plants”, informed Chaudhary Sarwar.

About Opposition long march, Chaudhary Sarwar stated that Opposition was not on same page but was divided itself. The division could also be seen within parties. Responding to question about inflation, he stated that inflation was a global phenomenon. However, the government was striving hard to reduce its impact. Sarwar maintained that 30% discount was being given on different commodities to facilitate the low-income people.

Inflation and good governance are the real challenges for the incumbent government, he hinted and stated that the government was trying its best to improve situation.

About PM’s statement, Governor Punjab elaborated that PM Imran Khan was most popular leader in the country. When he is in power, it is very difficult to move among masses due to security issues. However, when a person is in Opposition, he could visit masses easily. PM Imran Khan made the statement in this context, said Chaudhary Sarwar.

Chaudhary Sarwar also observed that he was in strong favour of establishment of south Punjab for last 30 years.