PTDC Motels closed in Swat since 2019 Adnan Bacha

Four PTDC hotels in Swat have been closed for the last two years due to which the annual income of Millions of rupees has stopped and more than 40 employees have been deprived of their salaries. The writ has also been filed in the Supreme Court according to gold handshake.

PTDC hotels in Swat, a tourist paradise, were handed over to the Provincial Tourism Corporation after the 18th Amendment, after which the employees demanded three basic and on paid salaries according to gold handshakes and, in March 2019 all four hotels have been closed. The 23-room motel in Saidu Sharif area of Swat, the 52-room motel in Kalam, the 25-room motel in usho, and the 21-room motel in Myandam have been closed for the last two years, causing loss of millions of rupees.

The salaries of 40 employees working in these motels have also been cut off and they have also filed a case in the Islamabad High Court for a gold handshake. Niaz Khan, who is active in promoting tourism in Swat, says that the closure of PTDC motels is hurting the public exchequer and on the other hand, tourism in Swat is also being affected.

“Motels should be restored as soon as possible so that tourists can get the best accommodation.” He added.