Center misleads people to divert attention from public issues: minister

Sindh Minister for Food & Excise and Taxation Mukesh Kumar Chawla and Sindh Minister for Information and Labor Saeed Ghani have said that if the Governor of Sindh has the pain of the people of Sindh, he should be affected by gas crisis, electricity, petroleum and medicine prices. Why does he not hold a press conference on other public issues? Why doesn’t the Governor of Sindh take facts and figures before blaming Sindh government for the supply of wheat in Sindh on the wrong advice of the ATMs sitting on his right and left? At present, the Government of Sindh has the capacity of supplying wheat to flour till March 30, 2022. The federal government has a habit of misleading the people by talking nonsense and unjustifiably to divert attention from public issues.

Along with the increase in prices of electricity, gas, sugar, dollars and other commodities, the present incompetent federal government has also spread corruption and in 3 years Pakistan has risen from 117th to 140th position. The MQM members are spreading linguistics and prejudice in the province to avoid their humiliating defeat and they will not distance themselves from linguistic politics after what Wasim Akhtar, Afaq Ahmed and others said yesterday. These views were expressed by the two provincial ministers during a joint press conference in the committee room of the Sindh Assembly on Wednesday.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that Sindh Governor held a press conference yesterday and accused the Sindh government of reducing the supply of wheat to flour mills. He said that the ATMs on the right and left of the Governor of Sindh had misguided him by providing wrong feeding and incorrect data and he was also making allegations without any facts and figures. He said that the fact is that all the flour mills in the province are being provided quota according to their quota. He said that Sindh government had procured 1.5 million metric tons of wheat this year and till then complete wheat was being provided to flour mills every month.

He said that even now we have 1.5 million metric tons of wheat for supply till March 31, 2022. He said that 2.5 million metric tons of wheat is provided every month, out of which half of the wheat is given to Karachi. Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that if the Governor of Sindh is so concerned about the people then he should blame to his incompetent federal government for the gas crisis, monthly increase in electricity prices, prices of petroleum products, medicines and other daily necessities. He asked why the Governor Sindh did not say anything about the increase in withholding tax on vehicles and Rs. One to four lakh withholding tax have been increased on vehicles.

On this occasion, Saeed Ghani said that it was the policy of the federal government to divert the attention of the people from public issues. He said that Imran Khan started his politics calling everyone a thief and an angel himself and today in three years this PTI government has destroyed the economy and tormented the people and now people are suffering. He said that the ranking of Pakistan in the report of Transparency International has broken all records of corruption. He said that this number was 117 in 2018 and now in three years it has crossed 140 and if this government remained for two more years, it would reach 160. “I have always said that Imran Niazi and his ATMs know how to make most of the situation. Urea crisis could lead to a severe wheat crisis in the near future.

Saeed Ghani said that people of Sindh are not getting gas and at present 66% of our exports have been stopped. He said that this is the whole mafia, which is creating artificial crises in this country and stealing billions of rupees from the pockets of the people. He said that by not purchasing LNG in time, by generating electricity from furnace oil, an additional burden of billions of rupees was imposed on the people of this country. Responding to a question, he said that there was no problem with the permanent employees of the health department and those who were protesting at the moment were those who had been kept on contract and their case would also be resolved in next two to three days.

In response to another question, he said that the decision of Jamaat-e-Islami to close major highways was unwise. He said that peaceful protest is the right of all, but depriving the people of their rights and making them suffer is tantamount to abusing the people. Replying to another question, Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that the Sindh Cabinet had decided that defaulter’s flour mills would not be provided wheat. Out of these 42 flour mills, 6 to 7 flour mills have obtained permission from the courts, on which they are being given wheat. In response to a question, Saeed Ghani said that Sindh government is providing more facilities to the people than health card and this year also we have provided more than Rs 57 billion to various hospitals and if we follow health card, big hospitals will be ruined. To another question, he said that the people of Sindh province have rejected the politics of hatred and people will not go this way anymore. He said that the statements of Afaq Ahmed and Wasim Akhtar were under conspiracy. He said that these parties are facing defeat in the coming elections. Replying to a question, he said that Sindh government does not have a magic stick to find out that how much money was stored in the house of an officer.