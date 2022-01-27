Wahab terms youth future of country

Administrator Karachi, Sindh government’s Spokesman and CM Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that youth are our future of Pakistan and our hopes are attached with them. “From the founding of Pakistan till today, the youth have played a key role in the development of the country and the nation. I am sure that our youth will shine the name of their city, province and country with the same enthusiasm, the Administrator said this while addressing the 19th Annual Convocation of Iqra University. Sindh Provincial Minister for Universities and Boards Muhammad Ismail Rahu, Quaid-e-Azam University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali Shah, Allama Iqbal Open University’s Dr Zia Qayyum, Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council Najib Haroon and others were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator Karachi said that today is a memorable day for every student as they cross important milestones of their lives. “In your practical life, if you all work with dedication, you will have success at every step and you can go to any field and make the best and fullest use of your talent,” he told to students. Congratulating all the graduates and their parents, Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Iqra University and its administration had a great academic journey. The Administrator Karachi awarded degrees to the successful students and appreciated the talents of the best performing students. “We need a strong and capable workforce to meet the challenges of the future especially in the field of science and technology. Our young people have done remarkable work. Sindh government strives to encourage young students at every step and provide them with every possible opportunity to showcase their talent,” he added.

He hoped that I students who graduate from will serve the country to the fullest of their potential and capabilities l. In the second session of the convocation, a degree was distributed among 650 graduate students of different departments while nine best performing students were awarded gold medals. During the two-day convocation, 650 passed out students attended with their parents. Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah and Provincial Minister Ismail Rahu also addressed the convocation and said that Iqra University is playing a very good and important role in providing international education in collaboration with universities around the world. “The students who graduate from here are a valuable asset to this city with high hopes for the future,” they added.