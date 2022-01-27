Pakistan, China highlight policy initiatives for green transformation

Online International Conference on “China’s Green Transformation: Efforts to Mitigate Common Challenges with a Shared Approach” was held this week, Gwadar Pro reported on Wednesday.

The conference was organised by the Pakistan Research Center for a Community with Shared Future and Communication University of China (CUC), Beijing, China.

It discussed China’s advanced policy initiatives for green transformation. The conference also integrated national and international experts to provide suggestions to counter common threats with a shared approach vis-à-vis learning from the successful Chinese model. Dr Fazalur Rehman, Director, Pakistan Institute of China Studies, University of Sargodha enlightened the audience on “Community with a shared future: A grand narrative to enhance cooperation in evolving world”.

He stated that the international community needs to adopt a collective systematic approach to deal with emerging problems such as climate change. The grand narrative of the community of shared future is to enhance international cooperation. He appreciated China’s initiative of BRI, as it is not just beneficial for China but for all the member states especially developing countries.

Dr Fazal further stated that the international community needs to understand the initiative of China that aims for greater connectivity and international cooperation to mitigate the emerging issues.

Dr Kanwar Javed, Senior Policy Researcher, National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) gave a detailed presentation on “Strategic Path for the Goal of Clean-Green World and Low-Carbon Energy: Tackling environmental challenges”.

Mr Zhang Suqiu, Deputy Professor, Institute for a Community with Shared Future (ICSF), Beijing, China shared his expert opinion on the topic green growth in China: Advance policies and plans for mitigating Climate change. He commenced his presentation by explaining how environmental change poses a significant threat to the international community today. Prof. Zhang further explained that the international community is trying to cope with the emerging environmental changes and making a huge transformation in energy transformation and low carbon industrialisation. He pointed out that China has adopted policies/plans to deal with climate change. The country is promoting green designs, strengthening industrial clean production, enhancing clean energy development etc.

Dr Faheem Akhter, Assistant Professor, NED University of Engineering and Technology, Karachi explained Prospects for global cooperation under a shared approach: Way forward to resolve emerging Non-traditional security threats.He stated that being the immediate neighbours, Pakistan and China face similar traditional and non-traditional security threats. Thus, non-traditional security challenges must be countered with a shared approach like “community with shared future”.

In this aspect, all regional countries must play an active role and join hands for shared prosperity. Dr Faheem suggested that for clean and green transformation in Pakistan, recycling waste materials and water preservation strategies are the important steps to be taken.

Ms Li Zhe, Institute for a Community with Shared Future (ICSF), China, analysed China’s Renewable Energy Matrix: A Great Option for Clean and Green Environment.

While giving her speech, Ms Li stated that China has been doing extraordinary work in transforming towards renewable energy to tackle CO2 emissions and climate change. She suggested that the world must move to renewable energy to protect the environment with a shared approach.

The online international event was moderated by Ms Maryam Raza, Deputy Director, Pakistan Research Center for a Community with Shared Future, CUC, Beijing, China. The conference was attended by 65 participants and was viewed live on various social media platforms.