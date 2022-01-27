Kashmiris mark Indian Republic Day as Black Day

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and across the world observed the Indian Republic Day, the 26th January, as Black Day, on Wednesday, to remind the world that India’s continued denial of right to self-determination to the Kashmiri people is contrary to its claim of being a democratic republic.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), call for the observance of the Black Day was given by the illegally detained All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Shabbir Ahmad Shah and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front and supported by other Hurriyat leaders.

The day was marked by a civil curfew by the people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir while the occupation authorities have suspended internet services in all areas of territory. Kashmiris and their sympathizers held anti-India demonstrations and rallies in world capitals to draw the attention of the international community towards the Indian state terrorism in IIOJ&K.