Covid positivity rate in Pakistan still above 10%

Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity ratio remained above 10% for the seventh consecutive day, the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) data showed Wednesday morning, with the government mulling over more restrictions for cities with high positivity rates.

The country recorded a positivity rate of 10.17% as 5,196 new coronavirus cases were recorded after 51,063 tests were conducted across Pakistan in the last 24 hours, NCOC’s figures showed. The overall positivity rate and daily COVID-19 case count, however, has registered a minor decline in the last two days, as per the NCOC stats.