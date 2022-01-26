Anti-polio drive kicks off in Sukkur

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Javed Ahmed on Wednesday advised the people to get their children up to age of five yearsvaccinated against polio during house to house polio eradication campaign. He stated this while inaugurated the five-day anti-polio campaign by administering oral polio vaccine (OPV) to the children at Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College Hospital. He directed the mobile teams, which were established by the health department that they should ensure to administer anti-polio drops to 0-5 years children. He advised the parents, teachers, representatives of NGOs and scouts to realize their responsibilities, cooperate with mobile teams in administering the anti-polio drops to the children. Meanwhile, after current wave of Covid-19, Sukkur district administration has intensified action against violators of the standard operating procedures. On the directives of Commissioner Sukkur, Shafiqe Mahesar, DC Sukkur Javed Ahmed along with police officials on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to several restaurants, marriage halls and reviewed SOPs implementation. DC Sukkur warned the management of the marriage halls and restaurants against violating SOPs and asked them to ensure implementation of SOPs issued by the Sindh government at all costs, failing which strict action would be initiated against them.













