Police baton charge, tear gas MQM-P protesters in Karachi

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) workers and police have clashed in the red zone outside the Chief Minister House in Karachi. Several people were injured after police resorted to baton-charge and fired tear gas on the MQM-P workers.

The trouble started after some protesters broke through police barriers near the CM House. Police managed to clear the area outside CM House and arrested several protestors. The MQM-P is holding a rally in Karachi against the Sindh Local Government Act, 2021 which was passed by the Sindh Assembly in December.

The rally has disrupted traffic in several areas of Karachi. Reportedly, police have closed roads leading to the PIDC and Karachi Club. Areas affected by the protest include Saddar, Hotel Metropole, I.I Chundrigar, Press Club road, Kala Pul and airport road.

The MQM as well as other opposition parties decided to strongly resist the Sindh Local Government Act, calling it a black law, as it takes away all power from the local government representatives and gives it to the provincial government.