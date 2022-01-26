Tunisia thanked for supporting IIOJK freedom

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said Pakistan attached high significance to its brotherly and historic ties with Tunisia.

Speaking to the Tunisian Ambassador to Pakistan Borhene El Kamel, the foreign minister lauded the president of Tunisia for his leadership role over the regional peace and stability and Tunisia’s role as non-permanent member of the UN Security Council during the last two years.

He also thanked the Tunisian government for its principled stance and support as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council over the IIOJK. FM also acknowledged Tunisian cooperation at the OIC regarding interfaith harmony, IIOJK issue and Islamophobia.