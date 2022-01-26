Two die, twenty injured in Sehwan road accident

HYDERABAD: A passenger Van overturned on the Indus Highway near Sehwan on Wednesday due to a Tyre burst, killing two people and injuring 20 others.

According to Rescue teams a van heading towards Hyderabad from Sita Road overturned near village Arazi on Indus Highway as a result Muhammad Essa Solangi 75 years old and an unidentified child were died and 20 passengers injured and they were rushed to Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences for medical aid.

The injured include women and children including Afroz, Suhni, Soni, Nirma, Naseem, Ghulam Nabi, Saima, Rashida, Niaz Hussain, Ahmad Ali and others.