5650 personnel to perform security duties during PSL matches

KARACHI: A comprehensive fool-proof security plan in connection with the PSL-07 matches scheduled to commence from January 27- 2022 in the city has been prepared by the Security Division of Sindh Police.

According to a spokesman for DIGP Security and Emergency Services Division, around 5650 personnel in total will be deployed for the security.

Around 1700 personnel of Security Division including 1200 Special Security Unit (SSU) Commandos, 1500 personnel of Traffic Police, 500 personnel of Special Branch, 250 personnel of Rapid Response Force (RRF) and personnel of Sindh Rangers will perform security duties along-with personnel from other law enforcement agencies at National Stadium Karachi, practice grounds, Karachi Airport, routes, hotels, and other different areas, while sharp shooters will also be deployed at sensitive points.

A specialized command and control bus will also be stationed at National Stadium to monitor the law and order situation in the surroundings of the stadium. While aerial surveillance will also be made during the movement of the teams.

Moreover, Special Weapons and Tactics (S.W.A.T) team comprising highly trained and well-equipped commandos including lady commandos will remain alert at SSU Headquarters as a quick response force to challenge any emergency situation.

It has been decided for the convenience of the public that all roads will remain open for the commuters except one track of Sir Shah Suleman Road. Spectators will be transported from parking points to the stadium via shuttle bus service.

To assist the spectators, they will thoroughly be guided and assisted from parking points to the enclosure by the SSU commandos attired in tracksuits. The following parking points have been allocated for the spectators coming to the National Stadium;

a) Hakeem Saeed Ground at University Road near Bait ul Mukarram Masjid.

b) China Ground adjacent to National Coaching Centre (For VIPs only).

CNG-run vehicles are strictly prohibited inside the stadium premises. Individuals above the age of 12 years must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Valid vaccination certificates must be shown at the time of gaining access to the stadium. Wearing a mask is a must for everyone who is entering the stadium. Anyone violating the NCOC guidelines shall be liable to be evicted out of the stadium.