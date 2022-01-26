Govt implementing E-system for transparency, authentic data: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said that the incumbent government had initiated and was implementing paperless E-system to ensure transparency and collection of authentic data.

The prime minister, in his message on International Customs Day annually observed on January 26, felicitate Pakistan Customs on their contribution in trade facilitation, revenue collection and safeguarding the country’s borders against smuggling and illicit trafficking.

“It is a matter of satisfaction to note that Pakistan Customs has been able to generate useful data regarding trade transactions which is not only being utilized by Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in revenue analysis and audits but also by many other government organizations for policymaking,” he remarked.

Besides, he said the launch of the Track and Trace system by FBR will digitise the economy and boost additional revenues.

The prime minister said this year’s International Customs Day theme “Scaling up Customs Digital Transformation by embracing a Data Culture and Building a Data Ecosystem” emphasized the need for Pakistan Customs to further strengthen and develop data analytics.

It will enable the government to effectively manage and process the trade and seizures data to upgrade Risk Management System for better trade facilitation and strict enforcement, he added.

The prime minister said his government achieved record tax collection which was possible by employing e-filing for ease of tax-payers.

Moreover, under the policy of “Ease-of-doing-business”, the government was facilitating investors through one window by utilizing online portals. It is, therefore, imperative to adopt digital technologies for the benefit and welfare of people, he added.

“I hope that in this financial year Pakistan Customs will keep on performing with greater zeal, utmost professionalism, and integrity in supporting government’s vision of a prosperous Pakistan,” he commented.