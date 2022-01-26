Opposition digs its heels in on March 23 long march

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has dug its heels in on continuing with the long march against the rising inflation as per schedule on March 23.

Talking to the media after concluding the all-parties session, PDM chief Fazlur Rehman said the PDM will enter Islamabad on the scheduled day.

He said since the government was non-serious itself, it was “also treating the country’s economy in a non-serious manner.”

He said during the session, all opposition parties were directed to continue with the long march preparations.

Fazl reiterated that the opposition would “never allow the government to trade away the freedom and sovereignty of the country.”

“The PTI leaders have made a mockery of the country’s economy,” he asserted, lamenting that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had been enslaved by international financial institutions.

Before the session, Fazl said the government had “lost its moral standing,” adding that the government allies were also hesitant to cooperate due to the PTI’s “anti-people policies.”

The JUI chief said the opposition should hold serious talks with all government-allied parties and convince them of their stance against the government.

“If all allied parties support the opposition in the House, the motion of no-confidence would not be required,” he said.

According to sources, the all-party session, under the chairmanship of the PDM chief, is considering the strategy for the long march against the rising inflation and unemployment in the country.

The meeting will also discuss the in-house reshuffle and recommendations of the PDM steering committee. It will also review the foreign funding case against the PTI and Transparency International report which was released earlier in the day.

PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Marriyum Aurangzeb were present while PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and vice-president Maryam Nawaz joined the session through the video link.

On Monday, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed asked the opposition to choose to continue with their long march but he would suggest rescheduling it.

“Both Prime Minister Imran Khan and I love this country as much you (opposition) do, but remember there is a terrorism threat on March 23,” he added.

The minister said he was not “afraid of PDM’s long march but there were terror threats, adding that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was also told not to stage a procession in Rawalpindi because of security reasons but she went ahead with it despite the warning.

He said on March 23, the OIC foreign ministers will attend the Pakistan Day parade, therefore, “half of Islamabad will be under the control of the government and jammers will be installed there.”

“How will the opposition [mark its influence] under such circumstances?” the minister questioned.

Rasheed said he would suggest the PDM show strength in Islamabad on March 17 or 27.